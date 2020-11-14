Superstar Rajinikanth bursts crackers and celebrates Diwali with his family; See PHOTOS

Superstar Rajinikanth's photos with his family, as they all celebrate Diwali in traditional attire have surfaced online.

As celebrities are sharing photos and wishes on the festival of lights, superstar Rajinikanth’s photos have surfaced online, where he can be seen celebrating Diwali with his family. While one photo shows him bursting crackers, another one shows him with his wife, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law and his youngest grandson as they all can be seen enjoying fire crackers. All of them were seen in traditional attire. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, new reports have come up stating that the makers of his film Annaatthe have no plans to resume the shooting until next year. Apparently, they decided to wait as Rajinikanth does not want to risk his health during the pandemic situation. However, no official update regarding the same has been made yet. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen playing the ladies.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles. The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed that time. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

