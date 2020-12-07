Superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate his birthday in Bengaluru with his brother?

Rajinikanth's photo with his brother have surfaced online, and in the photos, he can be seen taking blessings from his brother.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s photo with his brother Sathyanarayana Rao surfaced online this morning, where the actor can be seen seeking blessings from his brother. Now, media reports have surfaced stating that the actor will celebrate his birthday on December 12 with his brother in Bengaluru. This comes after Rajinikanth made it official that he will announce his political party on December 31. He also stated that the party’s work will start from January 2021, and he will work towards contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assemble Elections.

After announcing on social media about his political entry, Rajinikanth met the press and addressed the reporters. He said that the right time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. He also assured that he will make sure that a spiritual governance is formed in Tamil Nadu. Photos of Rajinikanth in Bengaluru, where he is seen addressing his fans have also surfaced online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Annaatthe, which is touted to be a four female leads namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt when the pandemic situation hit the nation. Recent reports suggest that the shooting will be restarted in January 2021, and Rajinikanth will join the sets in February 2021. First shooting schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

