Superstar Rajinikanth flashes a warm smile as he arrives in style at the Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Superstar Rajnikanth needs no introduction. Popularly known as Thalaiva, the actor enjoys massive fan following not just in South India, but in the entire country. The megastar made his debut in the world of acting in 1975 and soon carved an irreplaceable place in the hearts of his fans. While he has contributed a lot to the South film industry, Rajnikanth has delivered some hits in Bollywood as well. On Sunday morning, the actor was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Rajnikanth arrives in Mumbai

Rajnikanth arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The actor walked to his vehicle surrounded by security. He wore a casual blue tee shirt and grey trousers and carried a satchel with him. He had the brightest smile on his face as the paparazzi clicked his photos.

Take a look at the video of Rajnikanth here:

Reacting to the video, fans showered respect and love for the megastar. One fan wrote, “Look at Thalaivar's walk. Even if Thalaivar happens normal, he will have a simple style.”

Work front

Rajinikanth will be playing jailer Muthuvel Pandian in his upcoming film, Jailer. The teaser looks highly action-packed and intriguing. The major part of the film has been shot in Hyderabad and Kerala. Besides the ensemble cast, another big highlight of the film is Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan teaming up after 23 years. The film is expected to hit theatres worldwide on August 10. The makers announced the release date and released the power-packed teaser a few days ago, which featured Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and others. The caption for the teaser reads, “#jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in the film, Annatthe, backed by Sun Pictures. The Siva directorial also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kushboo, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

