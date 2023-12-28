Superstar Rajinikanth halts Vettaiyan shoot amid Vijayakanth’s demise; jets off to Chennai
Superstar Rajinikanth has halted the shooting of his movie Vettaiyan to personally pay his last respects to Vijayakanth. As per reports, he has jetted off to Chennai.
Rajinikanth, who was filming his upcoming movie Vettaiyan in Nagerkovil, has rushed back to Chennai to pay his final respects to his close friend, actor-politician Vijayakanth, who passed away on December 28. Despite their differing political views, the two superstars shared a warm relationship since the 1980s, co-starring in several films, most notably Manathil Uruthi Vendum (1987).
In a sign of widespread respect, Rajinikanth wasn't the only one mourning Vijayakanth's passing. The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association announced a temporary halt to filming for all Tamil movies as a mark of respect, while the Tamil Nadu government will accord full state honors for Vijayakanth's funeral, acknowledging his contributions to cinema and public service.
More about Vijayakanth
Born Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, Vijayakanth, despite his Telugu roots, was considered a quintessential Tamil figure and fondly referred to as "Karuppu MGR" (black MGR) by his fans for his generosity and dedication to social causes. Unfortunately, he had been battling health issues for several years and maintained a low profile before his passing. Notably, his wife, Premalatha, assumed leadership of his political party, the DMDK, in December 2023.
Vijayakanth's death represents a significant loss for both Tamil Nadu and the Indian film industry. His funeral will be held tomorrow, December 29, 2023, at 4:45 PM at the DMV Head Club in Coimbatore. He will be remembered for his successful acting career, political leadership, and unwavering commitment to serving the people.
Upcoming projects of Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth graced the silver screen this year with Nelson Dilipkumar's action thriller Jailer, featuring a stellar cast including Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and more. Renowned actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar even lent their star power with captivating cameos.
Furthermore, Rajinikanth himself steps into an extended cameo role in the upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth take the lead in this heartwarming story.
Looking ahead, the superstar is currently immersed in filming Thalaivar 170, a project reuniting him with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. This intriguing film boasts a powerhouse cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.
And, the excitement doesn't stop there! Rajinikanth is also slated to collaborate with the acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj in his next project, promising another cinematic masterpiece.
