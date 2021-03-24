Superstar Rajinikanth & Legend Saravanan bump into each other on sets of their upcoming films; PIC goes viral

While Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva, Saravanan is busy with the shooting of his yet to be titled film written and directed by JD & Jerry.

It is being reported for a while now that Rajinikanth has joined the sets of Annaatthe. While the makers have not yet officially made any updates regarding the repost, a photo has now surfaced online, which suggests that the actor has joined the sets. In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen greeting Legend Saravanan with a traditional Namaste as they both bumped into each other on the sets of their upcoming films.

Apparently, both the films are being shot in Gokulam Studios, Chennai. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it started going viral with fans sharing them across all social media platforms. When the shooting of Annaatthe resumed, Rajinikanth suffered fluctuation in his blood pressure due to which he was on a break from shooting. The shooting of Annaatthe was halted before Rajinikanth’s health issue as four crew members from the sets tested positive for COVID 19. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four leading ladies: Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe also has Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles. On the other hand, the yet to be titled project of Legend Saravanan is written and directed by duo JD & Jerry, while Geethika Tiwary will be making her Kollywood debut as the leading lady. Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose music. Other than the lead actors, the film has an ensemble of cast including Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Thambi Ramiah, Kali Venkat, Mayilsamy, Latha, Kovai Sarala, Devi Mahesh amongst others.

