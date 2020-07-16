Superstar Rajinikanth to officially launch his political party in November?

Some reports suggest that Rajinikanth's close aide Karathe Thyagarajan spilled the beans about his plans to launch his party in November.

It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth announced his political entry a couple of years back. At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for his official announcement regarding his political party’s launch, a new report has now come up stating that he is all set to launch his political party in the month of November. Some reports suggest that his close aide Karathe Thyagarajan spilled the beans about Rajinikanth’s plans to launch his party in November.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. Meanwhile, the actor recently issued a statement, condemning the infamous police custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix. He stated that he was shocked by the act of police and how they refused to cooperate to the investigations for the killing. He took to his Twitter space and expressed that we should not let go of this incident until everyone involved in the case is investigated and get justice served.

As far as his next film is concerned, the makers wrapped up Annaatthe’s first schedule before the lockdown was imposed. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has four female leads namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. Touted to be a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it has Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori onboard for other key roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

