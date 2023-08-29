Superstar Rajinikanth pays surprise visit to Bengaluru bus depot where he worked as bus conductor

The entire Jailer team is riding high on the monstrous success of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film. Jailer has managed to receive a great response from even the naysayers of both Rajinikanth and Nelson. And, even though Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars the country has ever seen and is now at the top of his game after Jailer’s release, he is not one to forget his roots.

It is known to all that Rajinikanth was a bus conductor before venturing into the world of films in K Balachander's 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which also starred Kamal Haasan, Sundarrajan, Nagesh, Srividya, and Jayasudha. Recently, Rajinikanth paid a surprise visit to the place in Bengaluru where he was working as a bus conductor.

Rajinikanth visits the BMTC depot where he worked as a bus conductor

Rajinikanth visited the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot and interacted with the drivers, conductors, and all other staff there. He clicked selfies with not just the BMTC staff but also with many in the crowd who had rushed there to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth.

It is a well-known fact that Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor before he ventured into movies. While working as a bus conductor, he was assigned to route 10A in the Bangalore Transport Service, which is now called the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. It is being reported that no one was aware of the actor’s visit to the place, not even the officials.

For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth was born in Karnataka and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. But he later adopted his stage name, Rajinikanth, after he got into films and started acting. The driver of the bus in which Rajinikanth worked as a conductor was Raj Bahadur, who was also a close friend of the actor. Raj Bahadur was the one who encouraged Rajinikanth to get into films and also to join the Madras Film Institute. He had also financially supported Rajinikanth during his struggling days.

Before he became an actor, Rajinikanth was a bus conductor, and before he became a bus conductor, Rajinikanth had worked, even though for a short while, at the Mysore Machinery. Not just that, he also did another job of loading sacks of rice into trucks at 10 paise per bag.

