Superstar Rajinikanth to provide groceries for 1000 families in Nadigar Sangam

Superstar Rajinikanth will be donating groceries to 1000 families in Nadigar Sangam amid COVID 19 lockdown.

After the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the pandemic situation, all film shootings have been halted until further notice. It goes without saying that this has come as a huge blow to the daily wage workers and actors who rely on cinema. While many filmmakers and media persons have stepped forward to help them, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth had recently donated Rs 50 lakh for the FEFSI. Now, in a fresh report, it has been mentioned that the actor will be providing groceries for 1000 actors from Nadigar Sangam.

It is also well known that members in the Rajinikanth's fan club are actively contributing to the relief aid and they are also helping the people by supplying necessities like vegetables, rice bags, milk packets, and other products. It is to be noted that many actors in the South Indian Artists Association (Nadigar Sangam), are struggling to meet their daily needs because of the Corona lockdown. This aid of Rajinikanth to provide groceries for 1000 families of Nadigar Sangam has come as a huge relief to the people.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which had Nayanthara as the female lead. He will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. The film has an ensemble of star cast including four actresses for female lead – Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen in key roles in Annaatthe. Bank rolled by Sun Pictures, it is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×