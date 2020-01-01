Superstar Rajinikanth sends wishes to his fans for New Year

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wished his fans for New Year. His upcoming film, Darbar, will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is busy with the shooting of his next film Thalaivar 168, took to Twitter and wished his fans, a happy new year. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020... god bless”. Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, in which Rajinikanth has played the lead role is all set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the super star’s next film, Thalaivar 168, will be released for in October 2020. Currently, the makers are shooting the film at Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Top actor Khushbu has recently joined the sets to shoot her portion of the film. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020 ... god bless — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2019

Talking about his soon-to-be-released movie Darbar, director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans of Rajinikanth recently, by releasing a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song. The director took to Twitter and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen doing small movements in the foreground, while Rajinikanth can be seen shaking legs gracefully at the background. Darbar has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Sunil Shetty in the cast. The film is all set to be released on January 9, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

