Superstar Rajinikanth to team up with Annaatthe’s makers yet again?

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with the shooting of Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva in Hyderabad.

We all know by now that Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming film Annaatthe. The makers shared a photo of Rajinikanth from the sets while announcing that they have started the shooting process after a long gap. Now, a new report has come up stating that Rajinikanth has plans to collaborate with the makers of the film yet again. While no official report has come up to confirm this news, it has still made the superstar’s fans go gaga.

Annaatthe’s shooting is happening at a brisk pace and the shooting process will reportedly be wrapped up soon, given that the states are slowly going back to the lockdown, owing to the raising number of COVID 19 positive cases. Recently, photos of Nayanthara came up online as she arrived at Hyderabad to join the sets. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood.

The film has Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies along with Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also has Soori and Sathish in the key roles and it has D Imman composing music. It is expected that more official details will be announced soon. It was announced by the makers that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. Meanwhile, it was also reported recently that Sun Pictures are also shooting Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming at a brisk pace so as to finish it before the government imposes any further lockdown restrictions.

Credits :The Times Of India

