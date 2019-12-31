Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar to be RELEASED on January 9

Music director Anirudh Ravichander took to social media and revealed that Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020.

In what comes as an amazing news to the fans of Rajinikanth, it has been revealed by music director Anirudh Ravichander that Darbar will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020. Anirudh, who has composed music to the AR Murigadoss directorial, took to his social media space and revealed the news. He shared a new poster of Darbar, in which Rajinikanth can be seen in his ever-stylish look in front of an airplane, and revealed the news.

Darbar has been produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions. It has Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop. Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty will also be seen playing key roles in the film. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss. The director recently released a teaser of the song Dumm Dumm, which is set on a wedding background.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Prakash Raj among the others in lead roles. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Recently the team was at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, to shoot some portions. It was reported earlier that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a rural character.



