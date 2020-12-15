Superstar Rajinikanth's political party symbol is an autorickshaw and named Makkal Sevai Katchi?
After several delays and speculations over the years, Rajinikanth recently took to social media and revealed that he is set to announce his political party on December 31st. In his statement, the superstar stated that his party would be a "non-corrupt, honest, transparent and secular party with a spiritual politics." While he is looking forward to bring a change in Tamil Nadu with his political party, speculations have been doing rounds that the Petta star has already registered name and symbol for his party. Reportedly, his political party symbol is autorickshaw and has been named Makkal Sevai Katchi. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the superstar himself.
A report in TOI states that the EC has received an application from the Makkal Sevai Katchi and it has Rajinikanth's name on it. The same report also quoted a source stating the application lists two-finger pose made by the actor in his 2002 film Baba as its first poll symbol. While a lot of is being decoded as per the symbol and the name of the party, the official word will be made on December 31 only.
#Makkal Sevai Katchi is currently trending on Twitter as fans can't keep knowing what's in store next:
Meanwhile while interacting with the media recently, the Kollywood star said, "If I get defeated also, it will be their defeat. Let us change everything. If not now, it will never be… This is the time for changing the destiny of Tamil Nadu. The regime should change."
He is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of his upcoming film titled, Annathe. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in important roles.
