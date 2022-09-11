Superstar Yash looks dapper in white blazer as he gets clicked with wife Radhika Pandit at SIIMA Awards; PICS
Superstar Yash was last seen in this year's massive blockbuster, KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel.
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. They keep setting the internet on fire with their ravishing pictures. Once again, the netizens went gaga over the lovebird's latest social media update as the couple got clicked at SIIMA Awards yesterday evening. The event was attended by noted dignitaries like Kamal Haasan and Ranveer Singh, apart from many others. SIMMA celebrates the contribution of filmmakers based in South India.
Yash oozed charm and looked very dapper in his white blazer. He looked fine in his much loved bearded look. His wife Radhika Pandit looked very gorgeous in her beautiful saree. The duo were caught holding each other's hands as they got clicked by the shutterbugs present at the award show. After getting clicked, the love birds made their way in and got seated as they prepared for the award function. The KGF Chapter 2 star has been in the news ever since his last blockbuster hit the theatres and rumours started floating about his next feature release.
Have a look at Yash and Radhika Pandit's photos from SIIMA awards:
On the work front, Yash has delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with his last release, KGF: Chapter 2. His impactful performances alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon received a lot of praise from the audience.
Given the massive success of the KGF franchise, the makers have already declared the third installment in the series. Talking about KGF 3, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films was quoted as saying, “We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked. There's a lot to work on – the script, the schedule of the actor and director – it should all fall in place before we announce KGF 3."
Talking about the film's tentative timeline, he said, “It’s difficult to say because the director is working on Salaar. So it all depends on the dates of Yash and Prashanth Neel. KGF 3 will happen in the future but definitely not so soon."
ALSO READ: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest couple PHOTO screams ‘LOVE'