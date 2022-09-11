Superstar Yash looks dapper in white blazer as he gets clicked with wife Radhika Pandit at SIIMA Awards; PICS

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. They keep setting the internet on fire with their ravishing pictures. Once again, the netizens went gaga over the lovebird's latest social media update as the couple got clicked at SIIMA Awards yesterday evening. The event was attended by noted dignitaries like Kamal Haasan and Ranveer Singh, apart from many others. SIMMA celebrates the contribution of filmmakers based in South India. Yash oozed charm and looked very dapper in his white blazer. He looked fine in his much loved bearded look. His wife Radhika Pandit looked very gorgeous in her beautiful saree. The duo were caught holding each other's hands as they got clicked by the shutterbugs present at the award show. After getting clicked, the love birds made their way in and got seated as they prepared for the award function. The KGF Chapter 2 star has been in the news ever since his last blockbuster hit the theatres and rumours started floating about his next feature release.

Have a look at Yash and Radhika Pandit's photos from SIIMA awards: