Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud heaps praises on The Great Indian Kitchen; Calls it poignantly engaging

A video of Justice Chandrachud speaking during a virtual event was shared by the film’s director Joe Baby on his Facebook space.

Director Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen created grabbed huge attention on social media. Starting from critics to fans, the film was widely lauded by people. Now, the film has made the headlines yet again after Supreme Court Judge Chandrachud spoke about the film during a virtual event. For the unversed, Justice Chandrachud is one of the five-judge bench's members that pronounced the judgment of allowing women’s entry inside the Sabarimala temple.

Called the film poignantly engaging, the justice explained how the film is connected with the Sabarimala judgment. A video of the justice talking about the film was shared by director Jeo Baby on his Facebook space. In the video, he can be seen saying, “The film charted out the compounding indignities that the bride faced in unpaid and thankless labor that was exerted in domestic chores and cooking. The denial of her ambitions to work a job of her choice, and finally, the harsh isolation and associated untouchability when menstruating.”

He further added, “The movie poignantly engaged with the news of the Supreme Court judgment and juxtaposed it with the livid reality of this woman who was not asserting.” The Great Indian Kitchen features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The film had a release on the video streaming platform Neestram. Later, after its huge popularity, Amazon Prime acquired the releasing rights. The film is currently being remade in Tamil with Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. Photos of the actress from the sets recently went viral on social media.

