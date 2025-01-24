Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail of Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused in Renukaswamy murder case: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

The Karnataka State Government moved to the Supreme Court of India to challenge the High Court's order granting bail to Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and other accused. However, on January 24, 2025, the apex court declined the request to cancel the bail order.

According to a report by The Hindu, the hearing, headed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala, decided against issuing a stay order on the bail granted to the actors and other accused. The court stated that such an order would effectively cancel the bail, which it refused to do.

While refusing to cancel the bail of the actors and other accused, the Supreme Court assured the Karnataka State Government that it would examine the challenge against the High Court's decision and issue a notice to Darshan .

The state government, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, argued that the High Court had “whitewashed” the case against Darshan and others. Furthermore, the state expressed concerns that the bail order could be used as a precedent by other accused in similar cases.

In response, the Supreme Court Bench observed, “To protect the interest of the prosecution, if any co-accused seeks bail, the court concerned shall not place reliance on the order challenged before us. Any bail application filed shall be decided on its own merit.”

For context, Darshan Thoogudeepa, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 13, 2024. Along with the Kannada star, his alleged lover and prime accused, Pavithra Gowda, as well as other accused, were also granted bail.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavitha Gowda , and others were booked by the Karnataka Police in June 2024 after the alleged murder of pharmacist Renukaswamy. Reportedly, the victim had made obscene comments about Gowda, which led to an altercation and eventually his death after being tortured.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

