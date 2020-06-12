Supriya Menon gets NOSTALGIC as she shares this THROWBACK PHOTO with husband Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with his husband.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram space and shared a photo from before eight years. Sharing the photo, she expressed how nostalgic she felt. In the photo, they both can be seen in Guruvaayur Temple. While Supriya was in traditional attire, Prithviraj can be seen wearing Mundu. As soon as she shared the photo online, it took over the internet and fans are commenting on how adorable the couple looks.

Supriya’s recent photo with Prithviraj took over the internet last week after the actor shared it online. Prithviraj Sukumaran reunited with his family after being on quarantine for more than two weeks. He took to his Instagram space and announced that he has reunited with his family. It is also to be noted that the actor tested negative for COVID 19 and he posted the same on social media. Along with the crew of Aadujeevitham, the actor returned to Kerala last month from Jordan.

For the unversed, Prithviraj, director Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members from the film Aadujeevitham were stranded in Jordan after they flew there earlier this year to shoot sequences for Aadujeevitham. As soon as they reached their shooting location, COVID 19 pandemic grew globally and they got stranded for more than two months. Prithviraj and his wife often took to social media to share how they were keeping up with the situation.

