  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Supriya Menon gets NOSTALGIC as she shares this THROWBACK PHOTO with husband Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with his husband.
9484 reads Mumbai
Supriya Menon gets NOSTALGIC as she shares this THROWBACK PHOTO with husband PrithvirajSupriya Menon gets NOSTALGIC as she shares this THROWBACK PHOTO with husband Prithviraj
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram space and shared a photo from before eight years. Sharing the photo, she expressed how nostalgic she felt. In the photo, they both can be seen in Guruvaayur Temple. While Supriya was in traditional attire, Prithviraj can be seen wearing Mundu. As soon as she shared the photo online, it took over the internet and fans are commenting on how adorable the couple looks.

Supriya’s recent photo with Prithviraj took over the internet last week after the actor shared it online. Prithviraj Sukumaran reunited with his family after being on quarantine for more than two weeks. He took to his Instagram space and announced that he has reunited with his family. It is also to be noted that the actor tested negative for COVID 19 and he posted the same on social media. Along with the crew of Aadujeevitham, the actor returned to Kerala last month from Jordan.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran reunites with his family after being in quarantine for about two weeks

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the Guruvayoor temple almost 9 years ago! #BrightSunnyDay#ThrowbackThursdayIsHere

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

For the unversed, Prithviraj, director Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members from the film Aadujeevitham were stranded in Jordan after they flew there earlier this year to shoot sequences for Aadujeevitham. As soon as they reached their shooting location, COVID 19 pandemic grew globally and they got stranded for more than two months. Prithviraj and his wife often took to social media to share how they were keeping up with the situation.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement