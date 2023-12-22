Supriya Menon Prithviraj shares sweet note along with BTS pics for hubby Prithviraj Sukumaran following Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, has finally arrived in theaters today, 22nd December 2023. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel has received positive reviews and terrific reports from the audience with many people likely to catch it in the theaters.

Sharing a couple of pictures from shooting time of Salaar with her husband Prithviraj Sukumaran, former BBC journalist Supriya Menon Prithviraj penned a few loving words for her husband’s performance in the film.

Posting a couple of pictures from the film’s set during the shoot, Supriya wrote, “With my favourite Varada Raja Mannar! @therealprithvi What an absolute joy it was to watch Salaar! Stellar performances all around and amazing music, art direction and cinematography to boot!”

Furthermore, she expressed her admiration for director Prashanth Neel and Rebel Star Prabhas, stating, “Take a bow Prashanth Neel Sir, it is your world and we are just living in it! And @actorprabhas garu, what a wow!! Please I kindly request go watch the film in theatres near you!”

Supriya also shared throwback pictures yesterday along with actors Prabhas and Tinnu Anand from the time Salaar’s shoot was underway.

Coming to the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the reports from almost everyone seem to portray that the film has performed fairly well in the theaters. Moreover, the Prashanth Neel film has seemingly ended the dry run Prabhas had been facing in his films post Baahubali - 2. Many have lauded the actor’s performance in the film, especially during the action sequences, portraying an unhinged and violent character.

The director himself has confirmed that the movie is a retelling of the 2014 film Ugramm, which was also directed by Prashanth Neel. This film not only focuses on action and drama, but also explores the deep bond and camaraderie between two friends, creating an emotional connection for the audience.

The film has received some criticism for its long screenplay and the music composition by Ravi Basrur, which some find underwhelming. However, these factors don't seem to hinder the success that Salaar aims to achieve with its performance. Additionally, the film ended on a high note with the announcement of its sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as Vardharaja Mannar, the new leader of the fictional realm called Khansaar, in this movie. The story centers on a fierce battle for control over the kingdom, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, politics, trust, and mind games. Many unanswered questions will finally be revealed in the second part of the film.

