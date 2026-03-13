Suraj Venjaramoodu on working with Rajinikanth and Nelson for Jailer 2: ‘Nobody else does this in Indian cinema’

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in the final stages of his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, recalling his experience working on the film, actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has shared his thoughts.

Suraj Venjaramoodu on working with Rajinikanth and Nelson in Jailer 2

According to an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Suraj Venjaramoodu said, “Nelson places serious issues within a comedy scene. That is brilliant; nobody else does this in Indian cinema. I have a combination of scenes with Rajinikanth sir, and I was very tense. When he was acting, scenes from all his films were flashing before my eyes. My challenge was to overcome that feeling and deliver my dialogues.”

Continuing, Suraj added, “Rajinikanth sir helps and appreciates his co-artists. He told me, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran paathen. Nalla iruku. Nalla nadichrukinga.’ (I watched Veera Dheera Sooran. It’s really good. You’ve acted very well.) He is always the one and only superstar.”

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their previous characters.

Along with Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, SJ Suryah is also set to play a negative role in the film. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan is speculated to make a cameo appearance as a police officer. Vijay Sethupathi is also rumored to appear in a cameo role.

Rajinikanth and Suraj’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The film is set to be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy, with the team already having begun pre-production.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. While more details are awaited, the film is expected to begin shooting later this year and release during Diwali or Ayudha Pooja in 2027.

On the other hand, Suraj Venjaramoodu will appear in a key role in the upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy Youth, starring Asuran fame Ken Karunas. Additionally, the actor also has Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s directorial Texla in his lineup.

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