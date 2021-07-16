Surekha Sikri demise: Keerthy Suresh pays heartfelt tribute to late actress; Says ‘Her aura is unforgettable’

The veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16 due to a cardiac arrest.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri breathed her last on July 16. She suffered from a cardiac arrest at the age of 75. The news of her demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Numerous TV actors, Bollywood stars, and South Indian actors have paid their last respects. Remembering Surekha, South Indian beauty Keerthy Suresh also took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note. Keerthy feels blessed to not just have met Surekha but also to share the stage with the actress.

Posting some pictures with her, Keerthy wrote, “Surekha Sikri ji and I met briefly in 2019 and I am blessed to not just have met her but also shared the stage with her. Her aura and humble nature is unforgettable although I had met her only for a short while. Her renowned legacy on television and films will always be an inspiration for all of us. My prayers for her departed soul to rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family.”

Take a look:

Surekha Sikri had won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. Her stint as Kalyani Devi on Balika Vadhu remains one of the most popular ones in the history of television. She also appeared in the movie Badhaai Ho and managed to impress everyone with her impressive acting skills. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

The veteran actress was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular accident. The senior star was admitted to the hospital back in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke. She previously had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 during the shoot of a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. Reportedly, this led to brain stroke and paralysis back in 2018.

Also Read: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away due to cardiac failure

Share your comment ×