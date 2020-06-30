Suresh Babu says team of Virata Parvam will not resume its shoot anytime soon

The producer Suresh Babu is of the opinion that until the Government of India completely lifts all the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions, he will not resume the shoot of his film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Premam actress Sai Pallavi.

The latest news update about the south film industry, suggest that producer Suresh Babu has revealed that the team of Virata Parvam will not resume shooting any time soon. The producer Suresh Babu is of the opinion that until the Government of India completely lifts all the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions, he will not resume the shoot of his film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Premam actress Sai Pallavi. Suresh Babu is also producing Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film, Naarappa. This film is a remake of the blockbuster film Asuran, starring south star Dhanush and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. The film Asuran was helmed by ace south film director Vetri Maaran.

Now, with the latest news update of Suresh Babu will not be resuming the film, Virata Parvam's shoot any time soon. If news reports are to be believed then, neither Virata Parvam nor Venkatesh Daggubati's Naarappa will be resuming its shoot until all the lockdown restrictions are lifted in the country. The filmmakers of the south film industry had to suspend their respective filming process and production work due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Now, slowly and steadily with the unlocking of the country has begun, some south state governments have allowed the filmmakers to resume their filming work. Suresh Babu's film Virata Parvam will feature Rana Daggubati in the lead alongside Love Story actress Sai Pallavi. The first look of the film had generated a lot of intrigue among the fans.

