Suresh Babu's Ramanaidu Studios to shut down for THIS reason?

According to media reports, the top Tollywood producer Suresh Babu is planning to shut down his studio and is concentrating on his new studio in Visakhapatnam.

Tollywood's top producer Suresh Babu's Ramanaidu Studios is reportedly at the stage to shut. According to media reports, the producer is planning to shut it down and is concentrating on Visakhapatnam. "Suresh Babu wants to turn his studio into a gated housing colony and is planning to expand his other studio located in Visakhapatnam,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. The same report states that Suresh Babu has decided to expand his Vizag studio by adding a few more natural sets. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Ramanaidu Studios will get demolished and a huge gated community will be built there. Ramanaidu Studios is said to be worth Rs 400 crore and apparently, it earns Rs 200 crore per year from the shooting of the films. Apparently, constructing a residential complex would get Suresh Babu into profit. Ramanaidu Studios is located at Hyderabad and the first film of this production house was Ramudu Bheemudu with NTR in 1964. Reports also suggest that the producer is planning to erect a huge set for his upcoming mythological film at the new studio.

Suresh Productions is one of India's largest film production companies with over 50 years of contribution to national and regional cinema.

