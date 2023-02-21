Suresh Gopi issues a statement about his controversial speech on non-believers; Says 'clip is edited'

Actor Suresh Gopi created controversy for his recent speech about non-believers at the Maha Shivaratri event. The actor said he would pray for the destruction of non-believers, which was badly trolled by netizens on social media. Now, he has reacted to the controversy and said the video has been edited. He took to his Instagram and shared a statement to clarify the things he said about non-believers. After facing backlash, Suresh Gopi reacted to the ongoing controversy and said, "I have come across a circulating video clip taken from one of my recent speeches, but it has been edited without proper context. I wanted to address this issue as soon as I became aware of it. I'm not disrespecting the valuable, sensible, and thoughtful thinking of non-believers or atheists, and never will. I haven't spoken of them, and my speech has been cut into pieces to satisfy their venomous desire to deflect my idea. I was talking about hindrances and attempts to foil exhibition, exhibit or display of loyal religious constitutionally acceptable practices of my religion.

He added, "If anyone in the name of politics or other religions try to penetrate, I will pray for their domination. I was referring to the distractors in Sabarimala and all those political forces who came against my religious right. That was my only intention and content. For political benefits, no ba****d should be allowed to display his politrick and I'm completely against it. Let me say my intention and no one has to reroute it. I was not indulging in politics while I said this, and NEVER WILL."

About Suresh Gopi's controversy about non-believers Suresh Gopi spoke at an event for Maha Shivaratri and said he would pray that non-believers do not live a happy life. His words have caused an uproar among netizens on the internet. He said at the event, "While loving my Gods, I will love all the believers in the world at the same time, I will boldly say that I have no love for non-believers. I will not tolerate any power that tries to endanger the rights of the believers and I would pray in front of the sanctum sanctorum for their complete destruction. All should do that. Our devotion is not to harm anyone. But those who try to disrespect our devotion, our devotional institution or our way of devotion, not even one of them should lead a happy life in this world and end here."

