Suresh Gopi’s Birthday Special: Mohanlal unveils the Superstar’s first look poster from SG251

Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and shared the poster, while wishing Suresh Gopi ahead of his birthday.

After making a successful comeback with the popular Mollywood film Varane Avashyamund, Suresh Gopi announced in May last year that he will be collaborating with director Rahul Ramachandran of Jeem Boom Bhaa fame for a yet to be titled film. Now, at a time when fans are waiting for updates about the film, Megastar Mohanlal has shared the first look poster of the film, while wishing the actor ahead of his birthday tomorrow.

The intense poster shows Suresh Gopi with thick mushtache and beard, sitting in what looks like an antique store fixing a watch with an intense look. Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, “Unveiling the character-reveal poster of my dear friend @TheSureshGopi's 'SG251' on the eve of his birthday. All the very best to you, Suresh! Sending you warm birthday wishes in advance.” Sameen Salim is scripting the film. It was announced last year that Suresh Gopi’s this film will be rolled out after the lock down.

See the post here:

Unveiling the character-reveal poster of my dear friend @TheSureshGopi's 'SG251' on the eve of his birthday.

All the very best to you, Suresh!

Sending you warm birthday wishes in advance. pic.twitter.com/j5Nlfi3gCL — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 25, 2021

Also Read: Shruti Haasan is missing 'dressing up in traditional' as she shares Flashback Friday PIC in a saree; See HERE

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi will be next seen in the film Kaaval. Directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, it is one of the highly anticipated films of Mollywood. He also announced that he will be teaming up with debutant director Mathew Thomas for what will be his 250th film. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in the film Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham. It was announced that the magnum opus will hit the big screens on August 12.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×