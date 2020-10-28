Suresh Gopi shares the first glimpse of his 250th film Ottakomban; Take a look

The popular actor from the southern film industry, Suresh Gopi shared a post on his Instagram account wherein the fans can take a look at what the film has in store.

The well known actor from the southern film industry, Suresh Gopi shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film titled Ottakomban. The film is the lead actor's 250th film. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. The popular star from the southern film industry, shared a post on his Instagram account wherein the fans can take a look at what the film has in store. Going by the film Ottakomban's first look, the fans can expect an action filled flick with Suresh Gopi playing a challenging role in the film.

The news reports further go on to state that the Suresh Gopi starrer was meant to kick start the shoot in the month of August. But due to the rising cases of COVID 19 the film did not start rolling in August. The southern film industry actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh among others have wished Suresh Gopi for his upcoming film.

The lead actor of Ottakomban, Suresh Gopi wrote in his Instagram post, "#SG250 is #Ottakomban! Attack to defend. Trumpeting soon!" As per the latest news reports on the highly anticipated drama Ottakomban, the film is expected to be a mass entertainer. The fans and followers of the lead star are eagerly looking forward to watching Suresh Gopi back on the big screen. There are a lot of expectations from this film as it is the actor's 250th film.

