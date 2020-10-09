Suresh Gopi starrer Kaaval's filming gets postponed due to increase in COVID 19 cases

The news reports further go on to add that due to the increase in COVID 19 cases in Kerala, the makers had to postpone the shoot of the Suresh Gopi starrer.

The latest news update about actor Suresh Gopi states that the shooting of his upcoming film titled Kaaval has been postponed. The news reports further go on to add that due to the increase in COVID 19 cases in Kerala, the makers had to postpone the shoot of the Suresh Gopi starrer. The news reports also mention how the cast and crew of the upcoming film Kaaval were supposed to shoot from October 7 in the area of Palakkad. But, now due to the rising COVID 19 cases has compelled the makers of the much awaited drama to push the filming work ahead.

The news reports about the highly anticipated film with Suresh Gopi state that the cast and crew has two weeks of filming work left in order to finish the film. The news reports about Kaaval also add that the makers are yet to finalize a date as to when the team will resume its shooting. Actor Renji Panicker will be seen in Kaaval in a key role. The news reports add that the portions of the film which are remaining are meant for outdoor shoots.

The lead actor of the film, Suresh Gopi will be seen in an intense and challenging role. The news reports state that the character essayed by the lead star will be shown in two different phases of his life. This news report about the upcoming is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the audiences and fans of the lead actor Suresh Gopi. The upcoming drama is helmed by ace director Nithin Renji Panicker.

