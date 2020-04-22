Suresh Raina’s post about Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa song from Suriya’s Sillunu Oru Kaadhal breaks the internet

Taking to Instagram, cricketer Suresh Raina shared a snap of Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa song from the Suriya starrer Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Cricketer Suresh Raina has often opened up during his interviews and other times that his favorite actor is Kollywood’s darling Suriya. While he has told several times that his favorite song is Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa from Suriya, Jyothika and Bhoomika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal, the cricketer has also sang the song and it was shared on the social media space of his IPL team Chennai Super Kings.now, the cricketer and the song have made the headlines yet again.

Suresh Raina took to his Instagram space and shared a snap of his TV while the song was being played on it. Sharing the photo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “The nightly concert is on! Old Memories!” This post has now taken over the internet as fans and followers of the actor are sharing it across all social media platforms. Released in 2006, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is a romantic drama, that narrates the conflicts that a couple endure and how they get back together.

It goes without saying that Sillunu Oru Kadhal is a go to song for all youths of Tamil Nadu for the romantic number has a mesmerizing tune and fresh lyrics. Directed by Krishna, the film had music by AR Rahman. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of his next film Soorarai Pottru. The film was supposed to be released for summer, but the lockdown has delayed the release.

