Suresh Raina wants either Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to star as the lead in his biopic; WATCH

Suriya has always expressed his love for Suresh Raina on social media, be it commenting on his performance on the field or supporting him during his tough times.

The trend of biopics in Bollywood has always been the talk of the town and there are a plethora of biopics lined up. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently in an interview stated that if ever biopic is made on him, he would want Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to take the lead. The actor while interacting with the host said that Suriya is a huge cricket fan and so, he would fit the role best. He also named Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan as another actor in the contenders' list to play him on the big screen. Sounds interesting, isn't it?

Suriya has always expressed his love for Suresh Raina on social media, be it commenting on his performance on the field or supporting him during his tough times. Last year, after Suresh Raina's uncle passed away in a horrific way in Punjab, Suriya offered his deepest condolences on Twitter. He wrote on Twitter, "My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace."

Suresh Raina is regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket. Born and raised in a military background, Raina has always maintained a disciplined life, on and off-field. Raina announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on 15 August 2020 just a few minutes after the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD. He is married to Priyanka and they are proud parents of a daughter and a son.

Well, who according to you should play Suresh Raina on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj catch up for a cosy evening

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×