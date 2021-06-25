  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suresh Raina wants either Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to star as the lead in his biopic; WATCH

Suriya has always expressed his love for Suresh Raina on social media, be it commenting on his performance on the field or supporting him during his tough times.
19204 reads Mumbai
Suresh Raina wants Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan in biopic Suresh Raina wants either Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to star as the lead in his biopic; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The trend of biopics in Bollywood has always been the talk of the town and there are a plethora of biopics lined up. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently in an interview stated that if ever biopic is made on him, he would want Suriya or Dulquer Salmaan to take the lead. The actor while interacting with the host said that Suriya is a huge cricket fan and so, he would fit the role best. He also named Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan as another actor in the contenders' list to play him on the big screen. Sounds interesting, isn't it? 

Suriya has always expressed his love for Suresh Raina on social media, be it commenting on his performance on the field or supporting him during his tough times. Last year, after Suresh Raina's uncle passed away in a horrific way in Punjab, Suriya offered his deepest condolences on Twitter. He wrote on Twitter, "My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace." 

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Suresh Raina is regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket. Born and raised in a military background, Raina has always maintained a disciplined life, on and off-field. Raina announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on 15 August 2020  just a few minutes after the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD. He is married to Priyanka and they are proud parents of a daughter and a son. 

Well, who according to you should play Suresh Raina on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj catch up for a cosy evening 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan had a fun night and confessed to Suresh Raina that he is 'CSK fan for life'
Suriya extends support to Suresh Raina after he narrated a horrific incident in his family
After Suresh Raina’s emotional post about how his family suffered, Dulquer Salmaan offers support
Suriya pays tribute to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on their retirement; Says 'A salute for inspiring the nation'
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Nithiin & Shalini’s engagement to controversy on Rajinikanth’s Kelambakkam visit
Happy Birthday Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh send the Soorarai Pottru actor heartfelt wishes
close