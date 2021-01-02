Suriya 40: Makers of the Pandiraj directorial to start the shooting process from February

It was announced in October last year that Suriya will be collaborating with director Pandiraj for his 40th film.

In October last year, Kollywood actor Suriya took to his social media space and revealed that his next film will be directed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While there has been no further updates from the makers regarding the film, fans have been making various speculations. While wishing his followers on Twitter for New Year, director Pandiraj announced that they have not yet finalized a few cast members and everything will be sorted in two to three weeks.

He requested the fans to wait till then and assured that the shooting process will start in February. He wrote, “Happy English Ney Year to all. I hope that 2021 will fulfil all our expectations. I understand all your anticipations. Shooting will be started in the month of February. We have not yet finalised 2 cast members for the film. In two to three weeks everything will be sorted. Please wait till that. #Suriya40".

See the Tweet here:

அனைவருக்கும் ஆங்கில புத்தாண்டு நல் வாழ்த்துகள் 2021 நமக்கு ஒரு சிறப்பான ஆண்டாக அமையும்

உங்கள் எதிர்பார்பும் , ஆவலும் புரிகிறது !

சூட்டிங் பிப்ரவரியில்தான்.

இன்னும் முக்கியமான 2 கேரக்டர் Final ஆனதும் 2, 3

வாரங்களில் சம்பவங்கள் தொடங்கும்..

காத்திருப்போமே#Suriya40 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) January 1, 2021

Other than this, Suriya has in his kitty, a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew of these films too soon.

