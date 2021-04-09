Suriya 40: Makers share glimpse of the actor from the sets of his next with Pandiraj; See PHOTO
In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Suriya, the makers of his next film have now shared a glimpse of the actor from the sets of his next film tentatively titled Suriya 40. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “@Suriya_offl from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures @pandiraj_dir @immancomposer #Suriya40”. As soon as the photo of the glimpse came up, fans took to the comments section and expressed how elated they are to see the actor.
.@Suriya_offl from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures@pandiraj_dir @immancomposer #Suriya40 pic.twitter.com/gBXR3KIZ1e
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 9, 2021
Also Read: WATCH: When Anushka Shetty shared 3 best qualities she likes about Prabhas and called him 'big hearted'
Apart from this, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty including a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise.