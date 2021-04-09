  1. Home
Suriya 40: Makers share glimpse of the actor from the sets of his next with Pandiraj; See PHOTO

Directed by Pandiraj, Suriya 40 has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady. It is reported that the makers are currently shooting the film in Madurai.
In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Suriya, the makers of his next film have now shared a glimpse of the actor from the sets of his next film tentatively titled Suriya 40. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “@Suriya_offl from the sets of #Suriya40BySunPictures @pandiraj_dir @immancomposer #Suriya40”. As soon as the photo of the glimpse came up, fans took to the comments section and expressed how elated they are to see the actor.

In the photo, a rear view of Suriya is shown, where he can be seen standing holding a weapon in his hand. Before this, Suriya himself shared a glimpse from the sets of the film while announcing that he has joined the shooting process. A couple of months back, Suriya took the social media by storm after he announced on the micro blogging website that he tested positive for COVID 19. Later, his brother Karthi announced that he was recovering well and was home quarantined. Tentatively titled Suriya 40, the film was launched in February with a formal pooja. It has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady.

Apart from this, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty including a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise.

