Suriya 40 Motion Poster Out: Electrifying Suriya is all mass in Pandiraj’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’; WATCH

Suriya fans have received a treat on their favorite star’s birthday as Sun Pictures of Kalanithi Maran revealed the first look motion poster of Suriya 40 now titled ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’. Tamil title loosely translates to ‘He’s ready for anything’. The teaser revealed on Suriya’s 46th birthday is electrifying and the action hero is in his all mass avatar to entertain the audience. A very violent Suriya with the weapons was seen walking in the dark till his look is revealed in the motion poster. Alongside Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj.

Pandiraj’s frequent collaborator and music director D. Imman is scoring the music. Etharkkum Thunindhavan will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. Though Suriya played the lead character in Pasanga 2, he made a cameo appearance and produced the venture Kadaikutty Singam which was headlined by his brother Karthi. Suriya has an interesting lineup of films waiting to come out including Navarasa. Produced by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa is an anthology of nine short films depicting 9 human emotions. Each segment is directed by a different director. Suriya’s segment is held by celebrated director Gautham Menon.

Take a look:

Both Suriya and Gautham are collaborating with each other after a gap of 13 years. Their last big-screen adventure together came out in 2008 titled Vaaranam Aayiram. With multiple films in his kitty, Suriya will also be collaborating with director Vetrimaran for the first time in a much-awaited project titled ‘Vaadi Vasal’. According to several reports, the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan decided to resume shooting in Chennai so as to give time to the cast and crew to get themselves vaccinated.

