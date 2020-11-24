Suriya 40: Pandiraj requests fans not to believe in rumours; Says 'Will announce the cast & crew soon'

Suriya had earlier confirmed that he will be teaming up with director Pandiraj for his upcoming movie. It has been tentatively titled Suriya 40.

After a lot of speculations, Suriya finally announced sometime back that he will be collaborating with Pandiraj for his next project. The actor is already basking in the success of his recently released movie Soorarai Pottru. In the meantime, the announcement of his next project that is tentatively titled Suriya 40 has left the fans excited. However, numerous unconfirmed reports and rumours have been doing rounds on the internet regarding the movie. Pandiraj has now decided to put an end to them.

The renowned filmmaker has taken to Twitter and requested the netizens and Suriya fans not to believe in such rumours. He further adds that they will soon be announcing the cast and crew of the movie. Read his full tweet here, “Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best.” This will surely put the rumours to rest.

Check out the tweet shared by Pandiraj below:

Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best — Pandiraj (pandiraj_dir) November 23, 2020

A little while back, certain reports were doing rounds on the internet that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady opposite Suriya in the upcoming project. However, it seems like we have to wait a little more to get any official confirmation regarding Suriya 40’s star cast. Talking about the superstar, his movie Soorarai Pottru premiered on an OTT platform some time back and has been receiving a humongous response from the audience. Moreover, numerous other celebs from the South industry like Mahesh Babu have lauded his work in the same.

Credits :Twitter

