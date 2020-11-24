  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya 40: Pandiraj requests fans not to believe in rumours; Says 'Will announce the cast & crew soon'

Suriya had earlier confirmed that he will be teaming up with director Pandiraj for his upcoming movie. It has been tentatively titled Suriya 40.
Mumbai
Suriya 40: Pandiraj requests fans not to believe in rumours; Says 'Will announce the cast & crew soon' Suriya 40: Pandiraj requests fans not to believe in rumours; Says 'Will announce the cast & crew soon'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a lot of speculations, Suriya finally announced sometime back that he will be collaborating with Pandiraj for his next project. The actor is already basking in the success of his recently released movie Soorarai Pottru. In the meantime, the announcement of his next project that is tentatively titled Suriya 40 has left the fans excited. However, numerous unconfirmed reports and rumours have been doing rounds on the internet regarding the movie. Pandiraj has now decided to put an end to them.

The renowned filmmaker has taken to Twitter and requested the netizens and Suriya fans not to believe in such rumours. He further adds that they will soon be announcing the cast and crew of the movie. Read his full tweet here, “Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors.  Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best.” This will surely put the rumours to rest.

Check out the tweet shared by Pandiraj below:

A little while back, certain reports were doing rounds on the internet that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady opposite Suriya in the upcoming project. However, it seems like we have to wait a little more to get any official confirmation regarding Suriya 40’s star cast. Talking about the superstar, his movie Soorarai Pottru premiered on an OTT platform some time back and has been receiving a humongous response from the audience. Moreover, numerous other celebs from the South industry like Mahesh Babu have lauded his work in the same. 

Also Read: Suriya CONFIRMS his next film with director Pandiraj; Sun Pictures to bankroll the project

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Dhanush shares a BTS PHOTO as he begins shooting for the final schedule of Atrangi Re
Tamil actor Thavasi dies aged 60 post succumbing to cancer
Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara twin in monochrome outfits as they go out shopping; See PHOTO
Pawan Kalyan looks regal in ethnic outfit as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & Ram Charan thank Telangana CM for his promise to rescue Tollywood from COVID crisis
Naga Chaitanya gives a virtual hug to fans who made his birthday special; Thanks everyone for their wishes
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement