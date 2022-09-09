Suriya 42: Actor's next with director Siva hints of a periodic action 3D film; WATCH engaging motion poster
Watch the engaging motion poster video of Suriya42
Actor Suriya has teamed up with director Siruthai Siva for his next film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. After the grand launch, today the motion poster of the film has been unveiled. The video hints at a periodic action with goosebumps-worthy background music and war visuals. The actor is seen in a warrior avatar with eagle on his shoulder.
Although, not much is revealed from the motion poster, it definitely shows that Suriya42 will be a periodic film and if it's true, it will be a visual treat to watch the Jai Bhim star in such a genre. The makers also announced that the film will be a 3D film and will release in 10 languages. Going by the video, the actor also promises never seen before avatar with Suriya42.
Sharing the motion poster video on Twitter, Suriya wrote, "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!"
Watch the video here:
The Suriya-starrer, billed as “The Prestigious Mega Project", will feature Disha Patani as the female lead. Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah will be seen in supporting roles. Suriya 42 will be made on a large scale and is said to be released in 10 different languages. UV Creations is bankrolling the pan-Indian project and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.
Suriya 42 went on floors recently with a grand launch and pooja ceremony attended by cast and crew. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in and around locations of Goa and Chennai. The first schedule was held in Chennai and now the second phase of the shoot will begin on September 13 in Goa. According to reports, the director has planned to shoot a grand fight scene, wherein around 250 bouncers will be participating.