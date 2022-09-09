Suriya 42: Actor's next with director Siva hints of a periodic action 3D film; WATCH engaging motion poster

Actor Suriya has teamed up with director Siruthai Siva for his next film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. After the grand launch, today the motion poster of the film has been unveiled. The video hints at a periodic action with goosebumps-worthy background music and war visuals. The actor is seen in a warrior avatar with eagle on his shoulder.

Although, not much is revealed from the motion poster, it definitely shows that Suriya42 will be a periodic film and if it's true, it will be a visual treat to watch the Jai Bhim star in such a genre. The makers also announced that the film will be a 3D film and will release in 10 languages. Going by the video, the actor also promises never seen before avatar with Suriya42.