Suriya 42: Disha Patani is excited to play the female lead; Reveals film has 'larger than life elements'
Suriya 42 features Bollywood actress Disha Patani as a female lead and also marks her debut in Kollywood.
Suriya's upcoming film with director Siva, tentatively titled Suriya 42, has been creating great buzz and set major expectations among the audience. The film also features Bollywood actress Disha Patani as a female lead and also marks her debut in Kollywood. Now, the actress opened up about the Suriya starrer and said she is super excited about the pan-Indian film.
Disha Patani said that Suriya 42 features her in a never-seen-before avatar. She added that Siva's magnum opus will be a 'larger-than-life' experience for fans. “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.
For unversed, Disha made her film debut in Tollywood with Varun Tej’s Loafer in 2015. The Puri Jagannadh directorial tanked at the box office but Disha impressed the Telugu audience with her performance. Suriya 42 marks her second South film.
After the grand launch, today the motion poster of the film has been unveiled. The video hints at a periodic action with goosebumps-worthy background music and war visuals. The makers also announced that the film will be a 3D film and will release in 10 languages.
Suriya 42 is directed by Siruthai Siva and the shoot is currently progressing swiftly with the second schedule. Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah will be seen in supporting roles. UV Creations is bankrolling the pan-Indian project and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.