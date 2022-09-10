Suriya 42: Disha Patani is excited to play the female lead; Reveals film has 'larger than life elements'

Suriya's upcoming film with director Siva, tentatively titled Suriya 42, has been creating great buzz and set major expectations among the audience. The film also features Bollywood actress Disha Patani as a female lead and also marks her debut in Kollywood. Now, the actress opened up about the Suriya starrer and said she is super excited about the pan-Indian film.

Disha Patani said that Suriya 42 features her in a never-seen-before avatar. She added that Siva's magnum opus will be a 'larger-than-life' experience for fans. “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.