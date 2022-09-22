Suriya 42: Disha Patani shares a glimpse from sets as she begins shoot in Goa: 'Home for month'

Suriya's upcoming film with director Siva, tentatively titled Suriya 42, features Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the female lead. The film marks her debut in Kollywood. Now, the actress has joined the sets for shoot in Goa. She has begun shooting for the periodic film and it will go on for a month in Goa. The actress also shared glimpses from the sets on her Instagram handle.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and shared glimpses from the sets as she began shooting with Suriya in Goa. According to sources, this schedule will go on for about a month in Goa, where massive sets have been erected. Suriya, the leading man is said to be playing a warrior in the film, which is being made in 3D format. However, nothing has been revealed about Disha’s role, so far.