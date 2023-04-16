Suriya 42 gets a title; Actor shares first intriguing teaser with a release date

Suriya 42 has been in the making for a long time and is undauntedly one of the most anticipated films in recent times. The team finally unveiled the title "Kanguva" and has been getting great response on social media. The film is being released in 10 languages as per the latest update from the team. The film being directed by Siruthai Siva is one of the biggest productions in Suriya’s career to date and is being mounted as a Pan Indian film on a huge scale. The team also released the official title teaser motion poster on social media.

Kanguya is one of the most expensive period films in Tamil cinema.

The film will see Surya co-starring with Disha Patani in the lead alongside a hug ensemble cast that has not been revealed yet. The title post shared on Twitter by the production company bears the caption, “A Man with Power of Fire & a saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero.” Kanguva is slated for release towards the early part of 2024 and is currently in last stages of production. The film is said to be a mythological fantasy film spanning across multiple timelines. The team had earlier reported that the portions in the present timeline has been completed and the period portions are pending. Kangavu is being bankrolled by Studio Green films and UV Creations. The film which will be releasing in 2D and 3D versions is being shot by Vetri Palaniswamy and Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department.

Upcoming Projects

Surya has been shooting for more than one year for Kangavu and has been quite regarding his upcoming films. He also did a cameo in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, where he will be sharing screen with Akshay Kumar. There are reports that Suriya will be joining hands with Lokesh Kankaraj next. The duo, who collaborated earlier in Vikram last year for a cameo, will be uniting for a superhero science fiction film 'Irumbu Kai Mayavi', where Suriya will be playing a never before seen avatar.

