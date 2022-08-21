Suriya 42: Suriya and Siruthai Siva's primary project goes on floors with Mahurat Pooja

Suriya and filmmaker Siruthai Siva have joined hands for the first time for a project temperorily named Suriya 42. Today, the makers have commenced work on the film with a muhurat pooja in Chennai. Many bigwigs from the industry were spotted alongside the Jai Bhim star at the event. Reports suggest that Baaghi actress Disha Patani will be making her Tamil debut with the flick. She has been cast as the female lead opposite Suriya.

The muhurat pooja took place in the Agaram foundation in Ramapuram. The flick has also hit the floors with the mahurat shoot. An extensive schedule of the film will soon begin in Goa. They will be filming in a huge set erected in the beach city for around a month.

Mahat, who is said to be playing an important role in the movie was also present at the muhurat puja. Being made on a lavish budget, the story of Suriya 42 has been written by Siruthai Siva and Aadhi Narayana, while Madhan Karky has given the dialogues for the film. Renowned music composer Devi Sri Prasad is also on board the drama. While Vetri looked after the cinematography, Richard Kevin has done the editing.

Stunt director Supreme Sundar is the action choreographer for the movie, and Milan is the art director. For the unversed, Milan has earlier collaborated with director Siruthai Siva in Annaatthe.