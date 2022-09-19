Suriya 42 Update: Massive set erected near Goa for second schedule; Disha Patani to start shooting
Disha Patani will join the Goa schedule of Suriya and Siruthai Siva’s film.
Suriya, the National Award-winning actor is joining hands with hitmaker Siruthai Siva for a period action film. The project, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42, started rolling on September 9, in Chennai. Now, the cast and crew are set to begin the second schedule of the project in Goa. As per the latest updates, director Siva and his team are planning to have a 40-days schedule in Goa for the film. The second schedule of Suriya 42 will start rolling in Goa tomorrow.
Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in Siruthai Siva’s film, is planning to start shooting with the Goa schedule. The sources close to Suriya’s ambitious project have confirmed that a massive set is made for the film in the outskirts of Goa. Major portions of the untitled film will be shot on the set. Reportedly, director Siva and his team are planning to kickstart the shooting with a massive action sequence featuring leading man Suriya and around 250 stunt artists.
The untitled project marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani, who is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Suriya, the leading man is said to be playing a warrior in the film, which is being made in 3D format. However, nothing has been revealed about Disha’s role, so far. Suriya 42 features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others. The makers might announce the official title of Suriya 42 with a massive update, on the occasion of Durga Pooja, 2022.
The makers are reportedly planning to release Suriya 42 in two parts. The movie, which is being made as the most expensive project in Suriya’s career, will be simultaneously released in 10 languages. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the Siva directorial, which is bankrolled by UV Creations.
