Suriya 42 Update: Massive set erected near Goa for second schedule; Disha Patani to start shooting

Suriya, the National Award-winning actor is joining hands with hitmaker Siruthai Siva for a period action film. The project, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42, started rolling on September 9, in Chennai. Now, the cast and crew are set to begin the second schedule of the project in Goa. As per the latest updates, director Siva and his team are planning to have a 40-days schedule in Goa for the film. The second schedule of Suriya 42 will start rolling in Goa tomorrow.

Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in Siruthai Siva’s film, is planning to start shooting with the Goa schedule. The sources close to Suriya’s ambitious project have confirmed that a massive set is made for the film in the outskirts of Goa. Major portions of the untitled film will be shot on the set. Reportedly, director Siva and his team are planning to kickstart the shooting with a massive action sequence featuring leading man Suriya and around 250 stunt artists.