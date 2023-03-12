Suriya 42 Update: Suriya shoots for the first look and title announcement video of Siva’s project

Suriya, the National award-winning actor is finally joining hands with renowned filmmaker Siva for the first time in his career, for his 42nd outing in the film industry. The shooting of the actor-director duo's highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 42, is currently progressing in full swing. As reported earlier, Suriya and Siva's ambitious project is touted to be a period action drama, which is set in two different timelines. Now, the much-awaited Suriya 42 first look is gearing up for its release.

Suriya shoots for Suriya 42 first look and promotional video

If the latest reports are to be believed, leading man Suriya has kickstarted the shooting for the first look posters, title announcement video, and a promotional video of Suriya 42, on March 11, Saturday. The grapevine suggests that director Siva and his team are planning to shoot the first look and title announcement video on a grand scale, along with a unique promotional video for the magnum opus, which is touted to be the most expensive project in the National award-winning actor's career.

In that case, the much-awaited official first-look poster and title announcement video of Suriya 42 might get revealed mostly in April, this year. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are keen to reveal the official first look and title of Suriya and Siva's ambitious project on April 14, 2023, on the special occasion of the Tamil New Year. However, there is no official confirmation on the same, yet.