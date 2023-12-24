Suriya 43: GV Prakash Kumar talks about his next film with Suriya and Sudha Kongara; calls it strong and unique

GV Prakash Kumar, the music composer-turned-actor was seen talking about his next film with Sudha Kongara for the Tamil media publication Vikatan.

Talking about Sudha Kongara and Suriya’s next collaboration, tentatively called Suriya 43, the music composer revealed that the film’s script is going to be very strong and unique.

GV Prakash Kumar about Suriya 43

GV Prakash along with revealing details about the Suriya-Sudha Kongara collaboration, also said that the film’s songs he has composed up until now have come out very well and added that there is always some kind of magic whenever he and Sudha work together.

Moreover, he also revealed that all the cast members including Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma’s characters will have important roles in the film.

Earlier it was reported that Suriya 43 would feature Suriya as a college student with the actor set to undergo a massive transformation for the same. Along with that it also seems the film is inspired by the anti-Hindi imposition protests that took place in Tamil Nadu back in 1967. These protests were against the mandatory teaching of Hindi in schools, and the film aims to shed light on the ongoing agitations against it.

The film which was earlier rumored to be a biopic was later revealed to be an original script inspired by real-life situations and Suriya is likely to play a revolutionary role in the social drama. The film which is yet to be fully titled is the next collaboration between GV Prakash Kumar, Sudha Kongara, and Suriya after their previous film Soorarai Potru was a massive success on Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming movie Kanguva, directed by Siruthai fame Siva. This film is an exciting period-action drama where Suriya will be portraying the character of a warrior. Interestingly, he is expected to play six distinct roles in the movie. Afterward, he is also set to join director Vetrimaaran for the film Vaadivaasal after the director completes Viduthalai Part 2.

GV Prakash Kumar’s lineups

GV Prakash Kumar has been busy with the line of work he has to complete in both the terms of acting ventures and musical ventures. From the acting side, he has films like Kalvan, 13, Rebel, Kingston, and various films while as a composer he has Captain Miller, Thangaalan, Rebel, Siren, Chiyan62, SK21, and many more.

