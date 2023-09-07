Suriya 43: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in Sudha Kongara directorial; Reports

Suriya is totally busy in his acting career and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor is now set to reunite with renowned filmmaker Sudha Kongara after the massive success of Soorarai Pottru. The untitled project, which is expected to mark Suriya's 43rd outing in Tamil cinema, is now tentatively named Suriya 43. If the reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated movie has found its leading lady in Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, the popular Malayalam actress.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play the female lead in Suriya 43?

According to the latest reports by the renowned online media Lets Cinema, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Suriya, in the upcoming Sudha Kongara directorial. Even though the makers are remaining tight-lipped about the star cast of the project, the grapevine suggests that Nazriya has already signed the dotted line.

Just like all the previous leading ladies of Sudha Kongara's previous directorials, the charming actress is expected to appear in a performance-oriented role in Suriya 43. If the rumors are to be believed, the highly anticipated project will mark Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's comeback to the Tamil film industry, after a long gap. The project will also mark the Bangalore Days star's first onscreen collaboration with both director Kongara, and leading man Suriya.

Dulquer Salmaan's role in Suriya 43

Suriya 43, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, is currently in its budding stages. As per the recent updates, pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Suriya starrer, which will mark his first onscreen association with both the National award-winning actor and director Sudha Kongara. However, both the actor and the makers of the film remain tight-lipped about the same, so far.

Sudha Kongara about Suriya 43

Earlier, during a chat with a renowned Tamil magazine, Sudha Kongara confirmed that she is joining hands with Suriya again, for a passion project. "My next project is more challenging when compared to Soorarai Pottru. It is a big-budget film, but it is not a biopic. It is a movie that you all will love. I think it is my passion project, and Suriya is also equally excited about it," revealed the director.

ALSO READ: Suriya and director Venkat Prabhu reunite at the airport; Fans in love with actor’s ‘Rolex’ look