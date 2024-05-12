Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj to go on floors in June? Here’s what we know

Ever since the announcement of Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj, fans have been unable to control their excitement regarding this fresh combination. Over the years, both Suriya and Karthik have worked with several established directors and actors respectively but have never worked together for a film.

So when it was announced that Suriya would be starring in a ‘Karthik Subbaraj Padam’, the news instantly went viral on social media. With both Suriya and Karthik at the peak of their film careers at the moment, Suriya44 could not come sooner.

Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya 44 updates

However, since the initial announcement, there has been no noise about the project, upsetting fans of the two maverick artists. But now finally, updates about Suriya44 have begun to roll out. According to reports, the shooting of the film is set to begin in the first week of June, with 80 percent of the shoot reportedly might take place in the sets.

In terms of the cast of Suriya44, it is being reported that Malayalam actor Joju George, known for his striking screen presence, is set to feature in the film. This will mark the second collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Joju George after Jagame Thandhiram.

In more exciting news about the film, Santhosh Narayanan is reportedly roped in to compose the music for the film. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Santhosh Narayanan has been the go-to composer for Karthik Subbaraj and has worked with him in several films such as Petta, Mahaan, Jigarthanada, Jigarthanda: DoubleX, and so on.

Suriya’s upcoming projects

Apart from the already mentioned Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj, the actor also has a few other interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen in the highly awaited Pan-Indian film Kanguva, written and directed by Siva. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Following Kanguva, Suriya is also expected to start shooting for his film with Sudha Kongara, titled Purananooru. The project is currently on hold due to Suriya’s other commitments.

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, a possible standalone film ‘Rolex’ from Lokesh’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is definitely on the cards if all parties are interested.

