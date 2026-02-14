Suriya 46 to hit big screens in July or August 2026? Producer confirms post Karuppu release plans

Suriya is all set to appear in the lead role in the film Suriya 46, directed by Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri. As the film has yet to announce a release date, the producer Naga Vamsi has dropped a clarification regarding the same.

Suriya 46 to release in July or August 2026?

During a recent press appearance for Vishwak Sen starrer Funky, producer Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled both projects, shared an update on the Suriya starrer. The filmmaker said, “Suriya46 will release in theatres 3 or 4 months after the release of Suriya’s Karuppu. We want to maintain a sufficient gap between the releases of Karuppu and Suriya46.”

“Karuppu is likely to be released in April 2026, and we can expect Suriya46 either in July or August. The shoot is currently in its final stage, with only five working days left to wrap up. The film explores a love story between individuals with a significant age gap,” he added.

Suriya 46 stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, with Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role. Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is also part of the ensemble cast. Earlier, there were rumors that the movie had been titled Vishwanathan and Sons; however, an official update is yet to be made.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to hit the big screens with his fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. The movie is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has a film tentatively titled Suriya47 in his lineup. The upcoming project is said to feature the actor as an easygoing and eccentric police officer. While an official update is yet to arrive, the Jithu Madhavan directorial is expected to follow the story of a fun-loving police team that is handed a serious case and how they manage to solve it.

The action-comedy film has Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. Moreover, musician Sushin Shyam will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this film.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhurv to reunite for Mahaan 2? Karthik Subbaraj drops update on sequel