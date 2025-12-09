Suriya 47: Jithu Madhavan’s next with Suriya begins with pooja ceremony, Nazriya and Naslen join

Suriya has kick-started his next movie, tentatively titled Suriya 47, with a pooja ceremony on December 7, 2025. The actor has now shared a video from the event, officially launching the shoot with auspicious beginnings.

Suriya starrer Suriya 47 begins shoot with pooja ceremony

In a video shared online, Suriya was seen with the core team and several celebrities as they commenced work on his new movie. Joining him were his wife Jyotika and brother Karthi, along with producers Rajsekar Pandian, SR Prakash, and SR Prabhu.

The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Suriya under the banner of his new production company, Zhagaram Studios.

The tentatively titled Suriya 47 is touted to be a cop action-comedy film, helmed by Jithu Madhavan after the success of Romancham and Aavesham. With Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, actors Naslen, John Vijay, Anandraj, and others are expected to play pivotal roles.

Reportedly, the film's technical crew has been retained from Mohanlal's shelved project with the same director. Music composer Sushin Shyam, a frequent collaborator of Jithu, comes on board as music director, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya last starred in a lead role in Retro, a romantic actioner directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie, featuring Pooja Hegde as the co-lead, was released on May 1, 2025, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in the fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the movie is said to follow the tale of a lawyer who gets possessed by the deity Karuppu to deliver justice.

With Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and several others in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar serves as the music composer. However, the release date and OTT partner are yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, the actor has Suriya 46 in his lineup, directed by Lucky Baskhar filmmaker Venky Atluri. Alongside the Ayan star, the flick features Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads.

