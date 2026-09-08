Suriya 47 to be titled Scene, with makers aiming for November 6, 2026 release? Here’s what we know

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Suriya47, which is expected to release this year, potentially marking a hat-trick of releases for the Karuppu actor. Now, it appears that the makers are planning to bring the film to theaters during Diwali 2026, with the movie reportedly titled Scene.

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Suriya47 to be titled Scene with a Diwali 2026 release?

According to Lets Cinema, Suriya’s upcoming film Suriya47 is set to be titled Scene. The film is reportedly being eyed for release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. However, this remains a report for now, and the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

Interestingly, the makers are reportedly planning to unveil the first-look update on September 9, 2026, at 6 PM. The official update shared by the team features a silhouette poster of Suriya in a cop uniform.

Here’s the update:

Suriya47 is an upcoming action comedy that reportedly features Suriya as a quirky officer, unraveling a mystery in his own style. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they are assigned a new mission. Alongside Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a co-lead role, the film also stars Naslen. The film has music composed by Sushin Shyam.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in a lead role in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who avoids marriage and embraces an independent life. After becoming a father through surrogacy, he meets Maddy, a spirited medical student who gradually becomes close to his family and develops feelings for him.

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Despite their age difference, Maddy and Sanjay form an unexpected bond, but they do not end up together. Years later, after completing her education, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and the child, leaving their future together open to interpretation.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles. It is slated to stream on Netflix.

Following Suriya47, the actor will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The movie also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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