Suriya 47 Update: Jithu Madhavan says action comedy ‘will be a proper Tamil film,’ reacts to Aavesham 2 plans

Suriya is currently involved in the filming of his two upcoming projects, tentatively titled Suriya 46 and Suriya 47. Amid the shoot, the latter’s director, Jithu Madhavan, opened up about the project, calling it a “proper Tamil film.”

Jithu Madhavan confirms Suriya 47 to be a “proper” Tamil movie

During a recent media interaction at an airport, Jithu Madhavan was asked whether Suriya 47 would resemble a Malayalam film. In response, the filmmaker said, “The shoot for Suriya 47 is ongoing, and updates will be made officially. It will be a proper Tamil film.”

With Naslen expected to play an important role in the movie, the director was also asked for an update on Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham 2. However, he clarified that nothing has been confirmed yet and that discussions are still underway.

For those unaware, Suriya had earlier announced his collaboration with Jithu Madhavan for the tentatively titled Suriya 47. The upcoming action-comedy is said to feature the actor as an eccentric police officer who leads a team similar to himself, only to have their lives turned upside down when they are assigned a serious case.

With Nazriya Nazim playing the co-lead, the film will also feature Naslen in a pivotal role. Sushin Shyam will make his debut in Tamil cinema as the film’s composer.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action film stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead and is said to revolve around a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against injustice.

Apart from the leads, the movie is expected to feature Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in April 2026.

Looking ahead, Suriya also has another project (tentatively referred to as Suriya 46) with director Venky Atluri, starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon as co-leads. The film is expected to be released in July or August this year, following Karuppu.

ALSO READ: After Viswasam, Ajith Kumar and director Siva to reunite for 5th time? Filmmaker confirms project