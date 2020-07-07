Suriya all set to essay a double role in Asuran director Vetri Maaran's upcoming film?

  1. Home
The latest news reports about the Vetri Maaran directorial states that the film will feature Suriya in the lead, and he will be playing a double role. The makers of the southern film still have to make an official announcement about Suriya's character.
The well-known south director Vetri Maaran is reportedly doing a film with the Kaappaan actor Suriya. The makers of the south film have not yet announced the film's official title. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Suriya starrer is called, Vaadivaasal. The latest news reports about the Vetri Maaran directorial states that the film will feature Suriya in the lead, and he will be playing a double role. The makers of the southern film still have to make an official announcement about Suriya's character. But, the buzz is strong in the southern film industry that Suriya will be seen in a double role.

The south flick, which is tentatively called Vaadivaasal was announced last year in the month of December. The film will have music by ace music director GV Prakash. The south drama is expected to go on floors after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. The lead actor Suriya is also expected to join the cast and crew of the film after the lockdown is lifted completely. The news reports also state that the south star could be seen in father and son's role.

Previously, the Anjaan actor had essayed double roles of father and son in films like Vaaranam Aayiram by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and 24 by Vikram Kumar. Due to this reason the fans are very excited to see how Suriya essays these double roles. On the work front, Suriya is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated drama, Soorarai Pottru. The film is helmed by south director Sudha Kongara.

