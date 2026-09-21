Suriya and director Mani Ratnam to collaborate again after Aaytha Ezhuthu? Here’s what we know

Suriya and director Mani Ratnam had previously worked together in the action film Aaytha Ezhuthu, which was originally released in 2004. Now, it seems that the actor and director are considering reuniting once again.

Suriya and Mani Ratnam to work together once again?

According to a report shared by Valai Pechu, director Mani Ratnam is considering doing a film with Suriya, marking their second collaboration. The director had narrated a story to Suriya around 8 years ago and is now looking to refurbish the script with apt changes and do that film with the actor.

However, the project will ultimately depend on Suriya’s acceptance and only after the filmmaker’s upcoming film, Inji Vellam with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. This is just a report for now, and no official update has been made by the actor or director as of now.

Previously, Suriya had worked with the director on the film Aayutha Ezthu, co-starring with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The action drama was loosely based on the life of George Reddy and was simultaneously shot in Hindi as Yuva with an entirely different cast, except Esha Deol.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in Venky Atluri’s romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later develops an unexpected bond with Maddy, a medical student. Though they grow close despite their age difference, they do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future open to interpretation.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

Up next, the Karuppu actor will headline Scene , an action entertainer directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen as co-leads. He also has the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya 48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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