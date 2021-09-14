Suriya and director Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan final leg of shoot begins in Tamil Nadu

Suriya will be teaming up for the third time with director Pandiraj for a new film titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. It is one of the most anticipated films in Tamil. The team of Etharkkum Thunindhavan has begun the final schedule of the film along with Suriya. The shoot is proceeding at a brisk pace in Tamil Nadu.

Suriya and the team have resumed shooting the final schedule of Etharkkum Thunindhavan in Courtallam. With this schedule, it is a pack up for Etharkkum Thunindhavan and post-production work will begin. Recently, the director announced that the entire cast and crew recently wrapped up the 51-day-long schedule of the film. Major portions of the film have been shot in and around Tamil Nadu.

Touted to be a rural entertainer with a social message, Etharkkum Thunindhavan will highlight ways to safeguard women in our society. Suriya will be seen as a strong social fighter in the film, and he will be battling the crimes against women.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. On Suriya's birthday, the makers released three posters, which were received exceptionally well. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read: VIDEO: Shruti Haasan is a happy girl as she enjoys annoying director Prashanth Neel on sets of Prabhas' Salaar

Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty including Jai Bhim with T. J. Gnanavel and Vaadivaasal with National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran.