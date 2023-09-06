Suriya and director Venkat Prabhu reunite at the airport; Fans in love with actor’s ‘Rolex’ look

Suriya is currently going through a highly exciting phase in his acting career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The National award-winner, who has been considered one of the finest actors of contemporary Tamil cinema, is set to play a never-seen-before character in Kanguva. As the shooting of the Siva directorial nears its final stages, Suriya is juggling between Chennai and Mumbai for his busy shoot schedules. The celebrated star recently reunited with his Masss director Venkat Prabhu, amid one of such journeys.

Suriya reunites with Vikram Prabhu; Fans spot 'Rolex' look

Recently, director Vikram Prabhu took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a lovely picture with Suriya and a friend, after he met the National award-winning actor at the airport. "And this happened at the airport!!! Met @Suriya_offl na after ages!! Lovely catching up na," the Maanaadu director captioned his post. Even though the actor-director duo's 2015-released film Masss was a box office failure, the fans are now expressing their desire to witness Suriya and Venkat Prabhu's onscreen reunion soon.

However, the picture posted by the filmmaker is now garnering attention for the celebrated actor's semi-long thick beard, which reminded his fans of his character Rolex, from the 2022-released blockbuster Vikram. Even though Suriya is apparently sporting this look for Kanguva, the cine-goers are speculating that there are chances for him to shoot for the highly-awaited Rolex spin-off promo or first look. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent confirmation of the character getting a spin-off has clearly sparked rumors.

Have a look at Venkat Prabhu's Twitter post:

Suriya's work front

The National award-winner is expected to wrap up Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, in a few weeks. After finishing the project, Suriya is expected to kickstart the shooting for Vaadivaasal, the much-delayed project which is helmed by renowned director Vetrimaaran. Later, he will reunite with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara, for a gangster film.

His next outing with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Rolex spin-off which will be a part of the highly celebrated Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU, is expected to have an official launch very soon. Suriya is also planning to join hands with Telugu director Chandoo Mondeti, for an untitled venture.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 68: THIS Bollywood actor in talks for Thalapathy Vijay's next with Venkat Prabhu?