Suriya and Jyothika are all smiles as they pose with Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon: PICS

Suriya and Jyothika , the much-loved couple of the Tamil film industry often take social media by storm with their public appearances. The star couple is now winning the internet with their latest picture with Jyothika's 'Mozhi' co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon. Reportedly, Suriya and Jyothika, who are currently in Mumbai for their work commitments, met Prithviraj and his wife over dinner. Later, the actor-filmmaker and his wife took to their official social media handles and shared a picture with Suriya and Jyothika.

The L2: Empuraan director, who is all excited about meeting his dear friends Suriya and Jyothika after a very long time, shared a lovely picture with the couple, and his wife Supriya Menon, on his official social media handles. "Friends who inspire! ❤️ @jyotika @actorsuriya @supriyamenonprithviraj," Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned his post. Surpiya, on the other hand, shared the same picture on her Instagram story with a red heart emoji. Later, she also posted Prithviraj Sukumaran's picture with Jyothika on her page, along with the famous 'Kaatrin Mozhi' song from their blockbuster 2007-released film, Mozhi.

Later, Suriya took to his Instagram handle and shared Prithviraj Sukumaran's post on his story. "Such a beautiful evening what a beautiful couple you both are..! Let’s create more memories!" the Soorarai Pottru star captioned his Instagram story.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's pictures with Suriya and Jyothika, below: